Tracking cold showers and gusty winds again

We've got a 70% chance of rain/snow showers and winds today highs flirting with 50 degrees.

Wind advisory for the the lower valley 30-50mph winds expected.

Still have a moisture flow setup with keeps showers into the day and again shooting in from the north tomorrow morning, so don't put your big coat away just yet. Highs hit 48 today and stay around 50 for tomorrow. After morning showers tomorrow, we'll take temperatures closer to seasonal averages on into Thursday with bright skies and 60's and close to 70 for Mother's Day Sunday.

