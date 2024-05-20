Class of 2024: How’s your job search going?

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — By many measures, the US economy is in great shape. There are millions of job openings and the unemployment rate is low. In fact it hasn’t been this low for such a long stretch of time in decades.

If you just graduated college, there’s a good chance people are telling you that you’re lucky you didn’t graduate when they did. That may include the onset of the pandemic, the Great Recession or any time the job market looked worse on paper than it does now.

That said, getting a job straight out of college has never been easy. And oftentimes economic data can tell a different story than the reality people are experiencing.

That’s why CNN wants to hear from the class of 2024 about your job searches, for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

Share your experience using the form below. We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

