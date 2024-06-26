Volkswagen recalls more than 271,000 vehicles due to defective airbags

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Volkswagen has recalled 271,330 of its Atlas SUV vehicles due to faulty passenger-side airbags.

Certain Atlas vehicles made between 2021 and 2024 and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles made between 2020 and 2024 may experience a wiring error, causing front passenger airbags not to deploy, according to a Wednesday report from the US National Highway and Safety Administration.

In March, the German automaker said it would recall 143,000 Atlas SUVs for a similar issue. It is unclear whether Wednesday’s report includes the March recall. Volkswagen did not immediately respond when asked for clarification.

In a statement to CNN, Volkswagen said that the car’s seat heaters can have a contact fault with the car’s weight sensors, switching off the passenger airbag even though the seat may be occupied. When this happens, a warning light and sound come from the car’s instrument panel, alerting the driver that the passenger airbag has been turned off.

Owners of affected vehicles will by notified by mail on August 16. Once the parts are ready, Volkswagen dealers will replace the faulty parts free of charge, according to the company.

