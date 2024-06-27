Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Has the CDK outage at car dealerships affected your paycheck?

By
Published 5:00 AM

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The ongoing outage at CDK Global has affected thousands of car buyers, dealerships and auto service providers.

The outage has not only paralyzed thousands of dealerships but has also affected the people who work there.

Are you an employee whose paycheck has been affected as a result? Have your commissions or your paychecks changed or been delayed?

CNN wants to hear your story for continuing coverage on the workers affected by the outage. We will not include it, however, unless we reach out to you directly to interview you and obtain your permission.

Please fill out the form below if you’re willing to share your experience.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content