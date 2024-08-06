Charles Barkley cancels his retirement plans, says he’ll stay with TNT Sports for long term

By Liam Reilly, CNN

New York (CNN) — Charles Barkley isn’t ready to retire just yet.

TNT Sports and the NBA hall of famer announced Tuesday that they had reaffirmed a long-term commitment as the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, battles to retain its NBA broadcast rights.

While Barkley, co-host of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” inked a 10-year deal with TNT Sports in 2022, the broadcasting icon announced in June that next year would be his last on TV as questions mounted over the league’s future at the cable outlet.

“I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision that no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” Barkley said at the time. “And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude.”

But in a statement Tuesday, Barkley walked back his retirement plans, saying he would continue working with TNT Sports for the remainder of his 10-year contract.

“This is the only place for me,” Barkley said. “I have to say … I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about.”

“I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans,” he added. “I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.”

Luis Silberwasser, the chairman and chief executive of TNT Sports, called Barkley “one of the best and most beloved sportscasters in the history of television.”

“I know I speak for all the members of the TNT Sports family when I say we are incredibly thrilled to share this mutual commitment to continue showcasing Charles’ one-of-a-kind talents and entertain fans well into the future,” he said in a statement. “We continue to add to the breadth and depth of our sports portfolio — including new properties in the College Football Playoffs, Roland-Garros, NASCAR, BIG EAST college basketball, Mountain West football, among others – and it’s fantastic to have Charles for this journey as we develop new content ideas and shows for our fans.”

A person familiar with the matter said TNT Sports intends to work with Barkley in the development of any new show concepts.

The decision by Barkley — who co-hosts the beloved “Inside the NBA” program alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal — to remain with TNT Sports comes just weeks after WBD sued the NBA over its rejection of an offer to match a $1.8 billion per year bid from Amazon to stream the league’s games. WBD is the parent company of TNT and CNN.

Barkley’s decision to remain with the company, despite other offers may demonstrate WBD’s confidence that it can win its lawsuit against the NBA or an attempt to hamstring NBCUniversal, Disney and Amazon as the media rivals consider potential offers to the hosts of the TNT broadcast.

While WBD takes the NBA to court over its broadcast rights, the company has been working to strengthen its live sports portfolio. In recent months, the company inked a 10-year deal to become the new US home for the French Open tennis tournament beginning in 2025, and signed a five-year deal with Disney’s ESPN to air two first-round College Football Playoff games this season and two additional quarterfinal matchups beginning in 2026.

