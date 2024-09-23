Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX for trespassing on Texas border land

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — In 2017, adult party game Cards Against Humanity bought land on the US-Mexico border to meddle with former President Donald Trump’s border wall. Now it’s suing over that land after another controversial billionaire has allegedly moved in without permission.

Chicago-based Cards Against Humanity LLC, the publisher of the popular card game, filed a $15 million civil lawsuit Thursday against Elon Musk’s SpaceX over alleged trespassing on its lot in Cameron County, Texas.

While the Cards Against Humanity’s land was vacant when purchased, the lawsuit claimed SpaceX began encroaching on its property, which is located just three miles away from SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility. Images in the lawsuit show a construction site and equipment, and the lawsuit states, “SpaceX has never asked for permission to use the Property, much less for the egregious appropriation of the Property for its own profit-making purposes.”

SpaceX contractors have entered the property, the lawsuit claimed, dumping enormous mounds of gravel and bringing in generators to run equipment and lights.

Cards Against Humanity LLC said in 2017 that its crowd-funded stunt was intended to make it “as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

SpaceX began building in the area in 2014. In July, Musk said on X he would move SpaceX’s HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas, a company town still in the process of being built.

Both Musk and Trump are featured in the card game, which keeps up with current events.

The lawsuit claimed by allowing Musk’s company to wrongfully operate on the property, CAH was harming its reputation with its supporters.

“CAH supporters have developed unprecedented loyalty, as well as expectations that the company will live up to its persona as politically-active — especially regarding abusive tactics by government and wealthy businesses against regular people around the country and the world,” the lawsuit stated.

SpaceX has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

