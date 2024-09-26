Hoda Kotb is leaving NBC’s ‘Today’

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Hoda Kotb, the co-anchor of NBC’s morning show, “Today,” is leaving her position early next year, she announced Thursday.

Kotb has co-hosted the program with Savannah Guthrie since 2017, taking over from Matt Lauer, who was fired following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

“It was time for me to turn the page at 60,” Kotb said on “Today” Thursday while holding back tears. “I decided this is the right time for me to move on. I obviously had my kiddos late in life and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have.”

She said added that it was the “hardest decision of her life.” Kotb has two young daughters that she adopted and wants to spend more time with them.

Kotb joined NBC in 1998, first as a correspondent on the “Dateline” newsmagazine and was named the co-host of the 10 am hour of “Today” in 2008 with Kathie Lee Gifford In 2019, Jenna Bush Hager took over the role.

Guthrie said that “we don’t want to imagine this place without you, so it’s complicated because we love you so much and we don’t ever want you to go away.” However, she told her that she has “guts for someone to leave at the top of their game.’

Although she’s exiting “Today,” she “will remain part of the NBC family,” according to the network.

A replacement for both of her roles, at 7 am through 9 am and at 10 am, weren’t announced.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

