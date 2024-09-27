Moo Deng now has her own crypto, because of course she does

By Allison Morrow, CNN

New York (CNN) — What do you get when you combine lower interest rates and a viral baby pygmy hippo?

Moo Deng crypto.

Given the sudden popularity of Moo Deng, the Thai national treasure whose name roughly translates as “bouncy pork,” it was only a matter of time before someone turned her into a digital asset. And given the nature of such memecoins, which have zero underlying value and trade purely on vibes, it’s no surprise Moo Deng Coin has shot up 1,400% since it was created less than three weeks ago.

To be clear: This is an asset about as valuable as Beanie Babies were in the 1990s, though at least then you got to hold a Beanie Baby.

Memecoins, no matter how cute, are not a smart financial play, even if one trader appears to have turned an $800 buy into $3.5 million. (It should be noted that crypto traders suspect this anonymous Moo Deng booster is an “insider,” since they bought the coin four hours after its creation, per the crypto news site Decrypt. And once that person sells their stake, the coin becomes as worthless on paper as it is in reality.)

Moo Deng coin is just the latest product of a niche online culture that also birthed Dogecoin (created as a joke to dunk on bitcoin) and Shiba Inu coin (a joke to dunk on Dogecoin). Like any fun internet sensation, memecoins tend to have a short lifespan, soaring as their newnesses inspires FOMO in crypto traders and then cratering shortly after when early investors take their profits and bolt for the exit.

Obviously, Moo Deng’s unbearable cuteness is the driving force behind the new coin, which was up 90% over 24 hours on Friday, trading at about 25 cents a coin.

But the Fed’s super-sized rate cut last week, and signals of more cuts to come, are also powering a surge in crypto broadly, from the Moo Dengs to the more mainstream bitcoin and ethereum, as looser monetary policy tends to benefit high-risk assets like crypto.

Bitcoin, the most popular crypto token, is up about 14% over the past week.

