JH Airport to host pre-check registration

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-If you do a lot of air travel, the Jackson Hole Airport Board is supporting the new TSA pre-check program. The expedited screening program enables air travelers to avoid some inconveniences with more efficient screening requirements like removing shoes, travel size liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts during the screening process.

Enrollment for air travelers is scheduled February 10-14 from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the JH Airport Board Room.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to begin the process online and make an appointment for the in-person visit. You can find more information here.

There is an $85 fee, which covers a five-year period, and must be paid at the time of enrollment. 73 airlines and about 200 airports currently participate. For those who register, screening time is typically about five minutes or less.