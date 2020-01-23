Eastern Idaho Ag Expo wraps up its 41st year

Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thursday was the final day of the 41st annual Eastern Idaho Ag Expo in Holt Arena. Some of the top tractor manufacturers from across the state gathered in the stadium to showcase their latest models.

The event happened over the past two days as apart of the Idaho Potato Conference. Event Organizers say this was a good opportunity for growers to see the latest technology in potato farming.

By staying up to date on the newest models on the market, growers are able to adapt to technological changes that could soon be introduced to the farming industry.

“They’re always working to improve their products,” event coordinator, David Beale said. “Innovations are always apart of the industry. They’re always trying to get better and more efficient. It just helps the bottom line for the grower.”

