Pocatello Police warn of new business scam

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello Police are warning businesses of a new scam that has surfaced in the city recently.

As part of it, a caller will contact an employee working for a business, posing as a corporate officer or as an owner of the business.

The caller will then tell the worker that there are counterfeit bills in the till, vault, or deposit bag. The employee will then be instructed to remove the bills and await a courier to arrive and pick up the money.

Police have some better advice. Call police and report it or any other suspicious request. In Pocatello, call 208-234-6142.