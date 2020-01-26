Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow located in Hawaii

News

Sources said Chad Daybell and Tammy Vallow were located in Hawaii Sunday at a resort according to media sources.

KGMB reported FBI sources were located in Kauai, Hawaii when a search warrant was issued to seize their rental vehicle being used by the couple.

The couple was detained, but not arrested, they said.

Authorities said the two may have been in Kauai for some time and were staying at the Kauai Beach Resort.

7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year old Tylee Ryan were not with them, sources say.

The children have not been seen since September 23 when they lived in Rexburg.

Police made a welfare check on the children in November when relatives got concerned about the kids. Lori and Chad refused to tell the police where the children are. When police returned later, the couple was gone.

Police continue to investigate the death of Daybell’s widow, Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly in October. Police are waiting for an autopsy report to determine Tammy’s death.

Chad married Lori Vallow just two weeks after Tammy’s death.

Rexburg police, Fremont County and FBI agents searched the Daybell home in Salem on January 3rd, hauling more than 40-pieces of evidence from the home.

More updates are expected on the case Monday. Stay with LocalNews8.com as this story develops.