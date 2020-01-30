Boy, 3, expected to survive after being shot in Utah home

News

MURRAY, Utah (AP) - A 3-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot in a suburban Salt Lake City home on Thursday.

A spokesman for Murray police says the boy was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by a family member and then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital, where he was in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting was reported as being accidental but police still need to confirm that through their investigation.

Police say it appears that the gun used in the shooting belonged to someone in the home.