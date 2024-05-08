Traffic shifts planned for WYO 22/WYO 390 Wednesday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will shift traffic at the Wyoming State Highway 22 intersection with Wyoming State Highway 390 beginning Wednesday evening to allow crews to excavate and install the rest of the wildlife crossing box under WY0 390.

The shift was originally scheduled for May 1, but due to weather and construction schedule changes, the switch was delayed. The switch will take place overnight and be in place by the morning hours of Thursday, May 9.

Crews will also be working to prepare and pour additional concrete pavement at the intersection. WYDOT does not anticipate significant delays but cautions drivers to travel slowly through the construction zone and pay attention to the adjusted traffic patterns.

Eastbound through-traffic on WYO 22 will remain in the new bypass lane. Eastbound WYO 22 traffic turning left onto WY0 390 will use an adjacent lane controlled by the signal.

Westbound traffic on WYO 22 will have access to the new free right turn lane before the light and through traffic will be shifted to the south side of the new signal pole. Southbound WY0 390 traffic traveling onto WYO 22 will be moved to the east but will still have dedicated left and right turn lanes.

WYDOT’s first priority is safety of drivers and construction crew members. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, signals, directional signs and flagging instructions.