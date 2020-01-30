Sheriff Nielsen eyes commissioner seat, Tony Manu runs for sheriff

News

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In a press conference Thursday, longtime Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen announced that he hopes to stay in county government.

Nielsen, who served as sheriff for 24 years, plans to run against Ernie Moser for County Commissioner seat one in the November election.

The announcement came after Nielsen hinted he’d been thinking of staying in local government after he ended his career as sheriff. He plans to end his term early in June to focus on the upcoming election.

Tony Manu, head of detectives for Bannock County, officially announced his candidacy for sheriff at the press conference.

Nielsen publicly endorsed Manu for sheriff, who he’s worked closely with for years.

