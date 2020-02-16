Parents speak out after son dies in jail

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- A civil lawsuit has been settled in Bannock County as part of a wrongful death in the jail in December 2018. The county agreed to pay former coroner Kim Quick and his wife, Shauna, $2.1 million dollars after their son Lance died while being held at the jail.

According to the tort claim, Lance was a former firefighter who suffered from PTSD and bi-polar disorder. The claim said he died of dehydration and starvation while in the jail. The suit said the jail was grossly negligent in their actions.

Kim Quick said, "I would like to see some justice and some accountability and make the proper changes so the system can be better for the public and people won't fall through the cracks."

A criminal case is still pending.