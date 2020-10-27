Nice warming trend this week

News

After a couple of chilly days, we'll start to see normal temperatures for late October. High pressure over the western states will sit over the Great Basin. A cold front moves through northern Idaho and Montana on Friday and Saturday. which delivers some breezy conditions as we move into the weekend.

Wednesday, look for sunny skies with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's. Light winds around 5 MPH. Overnight lows will be back into the lower 20's for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday and Friday, we'll see sunny skies, with a high into the mid 50's. Breezy winds Friday afternoon and evening with overnight lows back into the mid to upper 20's.

Saturday, should see a nice and normal Halloween, with highs close to 60°, some winds with overnight lows back into the upper 20's.