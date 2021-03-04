Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II sentenced to 14 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

National-World

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced this week to 14 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office.

The sentence Wednesday was part of a plea agreement, Winslow’s attorney Marc Carlos said in a statement to CNN.

“Mr. Winslow was able to avoid the possibility of life in prison should he be convicted of raping multiple victims at trial. The plea also spared the victims the trauma of testifying in another trial. He must register as a sex offender when he is released. Mr. Winslow’s family remains supportive of him,” Carlos said.

Winslow was found guilty in June 2019 of rape, indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two women.

But a jury deadlocked on eight other charges, leading the judge to declare a mistrial on those counts, which included kidnapping, two counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force, rape of an unconscious person, elderly abuse and battery against an elder.

In November 2019, Winslow pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious victim, a 17-year-old girl, and to assault with intent to commit rape of a 54-year-old victim.

He was acquitted of a second lewd conduct charge, according to a video of the courtroom proceedings.

Until the plea deal, Winslow was being retried on the eight charges spanning 16 years and stemming from five accusers. If he had been tried and convicted on all of the charges, Winslow could have faced life in prison.

Winslow was arrested at his California home in June 2018. He was released a month later on a $2 million bail, CNN affiliate KUSI reported. But jail records show that a judge revoked his bail in March after police brought forth accusations from that year.

Winslow was the sixth pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He played his final season in 2013.

He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, who played from 1979 to 1987.