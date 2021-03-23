Idaho Falls Power wins utility recognition

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Power has been recognized by the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.



The three-year “RP3” designation recognizes utilities that demonstrate proficiency in the key disciplines of reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best public power utilities in the U.S.,” said Bear Prairie, General Manager of Idaho Falls Power. “This is the recognition of a lot of hard work from a dedicated team who are committed to reliable and affordable service to our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We remain committed to continuing to find and implement ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”

There are over 2,000 public power communities in the United States. Idaho Falls Power is one of only 275 that hold the RP3 designation.



“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”