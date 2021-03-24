Georgia WR George Pickens to undergo surgery following ACL injury

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The University of Georgia reported that their junior wide receiver, George Pickens, suffered from an ACL injury during practice Tuesday afternoon.

Pickens injured his right knee during a non-contact play, according to a statement from the school.

A further MRI scan confirmed that Pickens injured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which will require surgery.

He has already started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine staff and a full recovery is anticipated, school officials told CBS46 News.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart.

“George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day,” he added.

