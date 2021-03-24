Officials: Man faces over 200 counts of sexual assault after police obtain numerous videos

National-World

ROCHESTER, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 46-year-old man has been arrested after several videos of him allegedly sexually assaulting numerous victims were found on his laptop and cellphone.

Police responded to a complaint of sexual assault in Rochester on Feb. 28. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a female party located numerous videos on a laptop computer of herself being sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance, later identified as Shane M. Stanger.

Sheriff Schmaling says since the initial victim made her report last month, several more victims have been identified. The sheriff fears the list will increase even more.

“And if it wasn’t for the courage of individuals like that to come forward and bring that personal information forward, we would not have this creep in custody today,” said Schmaling.

The first woman to report the assault is from Rochester. She discovered the evidence, videotaped it, then took it to police.

Forensics of Stanger’s laptop and cellphone found numerous acts of sexual assault to two adults and a juvenile and several videos of victims showering and using the restroom.

Victims range in age from 10 to about 40. It’s unclear right now whether or not they met Stanger online, but one thing is consistent.

“Sounds like there was a level of trust that occurred here, enough that they invited him to their home or safe place if you will, and he took advantage of that,” said Sheriff Schmaling.

Stanger has since been located and taken into custody.

Police say he’s known to travel between Iowa and Wisconsin. They say he’s victimized adults and children when they’re asleep, and it’s believed more victims are out there.

“This is just sort of peeling back a rotten onion. As we peel back the layers we’re discovering more and more and more, and I fully expect that this 200 counts is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Sheriff Schmaling.

After an extensive investigation, the following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

2nd Degree Sexual Assault of an Unconscious Victim (87 counts)

3rd Degree Sexual Assault (4 counts)

Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

Representations Depicting Nudity, Person Under 18 (3 counts)

Representations Depicting Nudity (50 counts)

Invasion of Privacy (49 counts)

Shane Stanger is being held in the Racine County Jail on a half million dollar bond.

The sheriff is pleading with the public — if you know this man, and things didn’t seem right after your encounter with him, give them a call.

Officials say this remains an ongoing investigation as additional charges from out of state are forthcoming.

