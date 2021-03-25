High school students accused of posting ‘pro-rape’ speech online

National-World

QUINCY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Authorities are looking into a disturbing incident at Quincy High School where students are accused of posting “pro-rape speech” on social media.

Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey sent a letter to parents saying the district was made aware of the incident last week.

“This misconduct, which included pro-rape speech on social media, was extremely disturbing to the targeted student and the entire school community. This is offensive and dangerous behavior that will not be tolerated by the Quincy Public Schools and the students involved in this misconduct will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined,” Mulvey wrote.

He not specify exactly what happened. According to the Patriot Ledger, the students in question have been removed from school, the superintendent has started an investigation and a petition is circulating demanding that those who are responsible be held accountable.

“Clearly there is work to be done within the school community to combat the minimization and glorification of sexual assault. To that end, a sexual assault awareness campaign will be introduced immediately at both high schools,“ Mulvery wrote in his letter to parents.

