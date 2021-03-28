One student has died and another is missing after a collegiate rowing crew capsized during practice

National-World

One student is dead and another is missing after a collegiate crew club boat capsized with five students aboard during practice Sunday morning, according to Iowa State University.

The body of one student was recovered from Little Wall Lake by a dive team Sunday, a press release from the university said.

The dive team was searching for the other missing student but had to call off recovery efforts for the night. They will resume the search in the morning, according to the release.

Emergency communication received a call about the capsized boat around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons told CNN affiliate KCCI during a press conference.

Timmons said several residents who live near the lake sprang into action, saving some of the boaters.

“We had some heroes in the people who live in the houses here,” the sheriff said. “There’s some people who took some risks they didn’t have to take and saved some lives.”

Three of the five students who were rescued from the water have been treated and released from Mary Greeley Medical Center, the university release said.

While there were high winds at the time of the call, Timmons said, the investigation into what caused the boat to capsize is still ongoing.

Both the university and the sheriff’s office said they are not releasing the names of the students involved at this time.

“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake,” Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen said in the release. “At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time.”