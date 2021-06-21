Mural Fest giving local artists chance to brighten up Pocatello

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Life in Pocatello is about to get a lot more colorful starting this weekend.

SIXES Big Walls is hosting their first ever Mural Fest on Saturday at 206 N Main Street at 5 p.m.

The walls being painted are at Xeus & Apollo's, Elks Lodge, Deckadence, Evaporated Technologies, Phoenix Management, Hot Hair, the SIXES shop and the Center Street Underpass pedestrian tunnels.

Event organizer Josh Pohlman says he believes the festival will help brush away a growing problem in the community.

"Graffiti thrives in the anonymity, Pohlman said. "So, if we can humanize everything a little bit and then start to profile artists and highlight artists for what it is and not always chase them around and it just be a continuous cycle of graffiti abatement, we can make that right hand turn, and change the conversation."

Local artists will be out on location working on their murals on Saturday from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.