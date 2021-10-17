Team Jessica Korda wins Aramco Team Series — first Ladies European Tour event held in US

By Ben Morse, CNN

Team Jessica Korda won the Aramco Team Series on Saturday, the first Ladies European Tour event to be held in the US.

Comprised of Korda, Karolin Lampert, Lina Boqvist and amateur Alexandra O’Laughlin, her team finished just ahead of Sophia Popov and her team to claim the inaugural title.

The two teams had to be separated by a nerve-wracking playoff after they finished tied on a total of 41 under par.

And under the floodlights at Glen Oaks Club, New York, a par on the 17th hole for Korda against Popov was enough to clinch the title — her second LET title, and a first for Lampert and Boqvist.

“It was nice to be able to share it with the team,” Korda said afterwards.

“This is such an individual sport and the fact you’re able to win as a team is so cool. It was a great experience and we had so much fun, being able to pick a player and then we have great additions. Today we really came together, and it was one of our best days. The front nine was tough but the last six holes were great.”

Charley Hull won the individual title after recording the round of the day, including four consecutive birdies to start the day, on Sunday.

The 25-year-old carded a seven-under par 65 — the joint lowest round of the tournament — to finish one shot ahead of US world No. 1 Nelly Korda.

The victory is Hull’s third LET title, and her first since 2019.

“Back in 2019 was my last win, it’s good to get a win and coming towards the end of the season I hope to finish on a high,” she said.

“I was playing well the first couple of days, but today I really got it going. It was tricky conditions out there, so that is probably one of the best rounds I have played ever. I was very proud of myself and to finish with a birdie I’m very happy,” said Hull.

