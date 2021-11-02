Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:13 AM
Published 11:01 AM

Idaho mayors earn $65,000 during walking challenge

BCIF

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A record number of Idaho mayors participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge.

The mayors earned $65,500 for their communities.

The Mayor’s Walking Challenge encourages Idaho mayors to be physically active, to be a champion for health and to earn money for their community. The funds can be used to promote a program or project that encourages the community, especially children, to be physically active.

Mayors had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in October to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000. There were 55 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year, while another 21 reached the 5,000-step goal. In all, 76 of the 83 registered mayors earned funds.

“It was great to see so many Idaho mayors step up and participate in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Idaho communities will benefit from their dedication, and the mayors themselves benefit because walking is one of the best things people can do to promote their own health.”

This year’s challenge was the fourth offered statewide as a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Previously, the challenge was offered in the Treasure Valley before expanding to the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho before turning to a statewide event in 2018. The Foundation has given more than $450,000 to Idaho communities through the Mayor’s Walking Challenge since 2014.

2021 MAYORS WALKING CHALLENGE CHAMPIONS

                 Eastern IDAHO                               MAGIC VALLEY/CENTRAL IDAHO

CityMayor CityMayor
American FallsRebekah Sorensen AlbionIsaac Loveland
AmmonSean Coletti DietrichDeborah Moon
ArimoLonnie Gunter FairfieldTerry Lee
BancroftLuCus Spencer HazeltonArt Watkins
BlackfootMarc Carroll JeromeDavid Davis
ChubbuckKevin England OakleyLarry Mickelsen
Dayton DowneyMelvin E. Beutler Rex Nielson Paul ShoshoneBruce Hossfeld Dan Pierson
DriggsHyrum Johnson StanleySteve Botti
FirthBrandon Jolley Twin FallsSuzanne Hawkins
FranklinTodd Hawkes WendellDonald Dunn
GraceJackie Barthlome   
Idaho FallsRebecca Casper   
MaladJoan Hawkins   
MontpelierJared Sharp   
PocatelloBrian Blad   
PrestonDan Keller   
RexburgJerry Merrill   
RobertsB.J. Berlin   
ShelleyStacy Pascoe   
TetoniaBrent Schindler   
VictorWill Frohlich   
WestonGreg Garner   
       

NORTHERN IDAHO

CityMayor CityMayor
Bonners FerryJames R. Staples MoscowBill Lambert
Coeur d’AleneSteve Widmyer OrofinoSean Simmons
Dalton GardensDan Edwards PeckNancy Greene
DoverDiane Brockway PierceDominic Consentino
East HopeVern Fleisher PonderaySteve Geiger
FerdinandRalph Wassmuth Post FallsRon Jacobson
Fernan Lake VillageHeidi Acuff SmeltervilleLinda Guthmiller
GeneseeTimothy Sperber Spirit LakeRenee Eastman
Hayden LakeJim Ackerman TensedRichard Keaveny
HopeWilliam Breen WallaceLynn Mogensen
JuliaettaRichard Groseclose WinchesterMiriam Youngren
KamiahBetty Heater WorleyCharlene Waddell
LapwaiAntonio Smith   
LewistonMichael Collins   
     

SOUTHWESTERN IDAHO / TREASURE VALLEY

CityMayor CityMayor
BoiseLauren McLean MarsingChad Sevy
CaldwellGarret Nancolas McCallBob Giles
CambridgeMark Loveland MeridianRobert Simison
CascadeJudith Nissula Mountain HomeRich Sykes
CrouchBob Powell NampaDebbie Kling
EmmettGordon Petrie ParmaAngie Lee
Garden CityJohn Evans StarTrevor A. Chadwick
HomedaleGheen Christoffersen WeiserRandy Hibberd
News
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content