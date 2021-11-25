Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals throughout Eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was day for feasting and a day for volunteering in our area.

Volunteers helped cook and prepare meals at the Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello.

Organizer Allison Hinz says they served one hundred families this Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is such a big part of our culture and being able to offer meals so that everybody has something to share on this day, because we're all thankful for our community and and just all of our many blessings, and we want to share that with everyone here in Pocatello," Hinz said.

The Blackfoot community also stepped up to help our their neighbors.

The Community Dinner Table and Blackfoot Community Pantry hosted a Thanksgiving meal at the Blackfoot 6th Grade Complex's cafeteria.

"We have such a great community that gives and gives and gives, and it's been a wonderful year this year again, thanks to the Blackfoot community," said volunteer Corenna Cannon.

This would not be possible without volunteers here in the community, who are giving a helping hand this holiday season.

"Thanksgiving is a day where we learn to appreciate what we have, and sometimes that entails realizing how much we do have in comparison to many others," said volunteer Chris Cannon. "Being able to serve others is a great way to say thanks."