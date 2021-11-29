Blackfoot Mayoral candidates speak ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The race to be Blackfoot's next mayor is down to two candidates.

Back on Nov. 2, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll received 38% of the vote with 594 votes. Challenger Craig Stuart received 32% of the vote with 507 votes, leading to Tuesday's runoff election.

It's a position Carroll knows far too well. Back in 2017, Carroll defeated incumbent Paul Loomis to take over as the city's new leader.

When taking over, Carroll says his biggest goal was to fix the city's budget. He believes he has done just that.

"A year and a half later, we had the budget turned around and actually had a $1.2 million carryover," Carroll said. "The city had not had a carryover like that in I don't know how long."

Carroll says that the budget surplus has allowed for infrastrucutre improvements in the city.

"We have projects that we have in the works," Carroll said. "Street projects, sewer projects and a significant capacity upgrade at our sewer treatment plant."

Stuart believes the budget still needs to be addressed.

"The budget is concerning to me," Stuart said. "There's been $1 million spent the last four years just on administration. I'm concerned about that."

Stuart says he hopes to make the city a recreation destination, and after going door to door, he says the city's streets and sidewalks are a big concern.

In order to make those improvements, Stuart says getting everyone on the same page is key.

"One thing we need to accomplish right off the bat is I need to get with all the department heads," Stuart said. "It's important that I get to know them, the employees. Communication is a big deal and communication isn't happening the way I would want it to happen."

Both Carroll and Stuart say they want to be the mayor for the entire Blackfoot community, and not just the people that voted for them.

"You represent everybody and it's critical that everybody feel that they can at least talk to the mayor and express their concerns or their ideas," Carroll said.

"I want to hear your feelings," Stuart said. "I want to know how you feel and how you want to move the city forward in different ways."

In order for that to happen, they say coming out to vote is critical on Tuesday.

"Voting is a privilege," Carroll said. "It's a responsibility. We need more people to come out and vote. Vote for whomever you wish, but come out and vote."

"It's important to support your city, because this is where we live. I hope that you all get out and vote," Stuart said.