Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda leaderboard

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back his feeling. The scorecard is telling the story. Berger is the early leader through two rounds of the Honda Classic. He shot a second consecutive 65 on Friday to move clear of the field before the afternoon wave of players took the course. Berger is playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence in nearby Jupiter. His 10-under 130 is tied for the third-lowest score through 36 holes since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007.