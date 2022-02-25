Prices are up everywhere with inflation. Except in my 401(k)

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation does not discriminate. Just like it’s squeezing everybody’s wallet, it’s hitting almost every investment in a retirement account. Stocks have been shaky this year, with the S&P 500 at one point dropping more than 10% from its record, mostly because of inflation worries. Bond prices have also tumbled. Before gold’s recent spurt due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was coming off its worst year in the last six. The reality is that no perfect playbook exists for how to invest in a high-inflation world. But many on Wall Street say some investments could hold up better than others.