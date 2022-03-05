Dozens evicted as officials shut down Super 8 after operating without a permit

By PATRICK QUINN

COLLEGE PARK, Georgia (WGCL) — On Friday, security guards went door-to-door evicting dozens of residents at the Super 8 in College Park.

“They waited until the last minute and tell us, we’ve got to go, at one-o’clock today,” said Levonia Fennell, who said she’d been living there for weeks.

Fennell was one of multiple residents who told CBS46 News that they were not given any notice before Friday.

These evictions comes four days after a man was found dead in the hotel parking lot.

CBS46 News learned the Super had been operating without a permit since at least February 22 – when they received a citation from the Fulton County Board of Health.

“The hotel has been cited by FCBOH for operating without a permit. A permit must be obtained before the facility can legally operate as a tourist accommodation,” said Darryl Carver, spokesperson for the Fulton County Board of Health.

Carver detailed that the Board of Health along with the City of College Park’s Code Enforcement department were investigating code violations at the Super 8.

According to the 2021 Inspection Report, the Super 8 received a score of 79 out of 100.

In that report, investigators found repeat violations of live insects in multiple rooms, dirty or damaged walls/furniture.

They also found new violations of a hole in the laundry room and many rooms missing smoke detectors.

A 2022 report has not been published online.

“My room, it rains in my bathroom. I showed that to the health inspector when they came,” said Martez Dukes, who said he had been staying at the hotel for weeks before being evicted Friday.

Dukes was one of multiple residents who told CBS46 News that they were being billed even after the hotel was found to be operating without a permit.

Dukes showed us a receipt of a paid $60 bill from February 24, two days after the County said they issued their citation to the Super 8.

Super 8 management declined an on-camera interview but told CBS46 News that they only received the citation in writing on Friday.

Management declined to show CBS46 News that citation when asked saying they needed permission from the Super 8 corporate offices.

Management said they believe they were following the orders of the County and City when insisting residents leave the property.

