Park avenue waterline construction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction season started in downtown Idaho Falls Monday.

The goal of the project is to replace a 100-year-old water line connected to the businesses along Park Avenue.

“The waterline running under this stretch of roadway is old and in need of replacement. We never know what type of underground utility conflicts we might encounter once we start digging under the road,” said Idaho Falls Water Superintendent David Richards.

Workers began phase one of the project by digging up the asphalt between Broadway and A street.

“We're only working on one block at a time," said Assistant Public Works Director Chris Canfield. "We'll work on that South Block first and then we'll get into the intersection of a street and park and then and then work on the following block.”

Construction Managers say they've taken measures to allow businesses to remain open during the project.

Sidewalks will be affected by the construction but will remain open.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained to the businesses on one side of the road or the other at all times if they can. And then at that time, people will be asked to walk down one side and cross the road to the business that they want to patronize," said Canfield.

Officials say they've gone the extra mile to make sure the construction has as little impact on businesses as possible.

“We've also started the project earlier this year in order to try to help the busy seasons, so to speak, with the business owners downtown as well," said Canfield.

“The goal is to finish the project as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize the impact on your businesses,” added Richards.

Store owners along the street said they were glad the project was happening now opposed to later in the summer during prime business months.