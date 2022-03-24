IIHF calls for ethics probe of Russian federation, Fasel

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The International Ice Hockey Federation council has referred the Russian Hockey Federation and former IIHF president Rene Fasel to an independent ethics board for investigation over issues related to the war in Ukraine. The IIHF cited Russia’s instructions to the KHL to support the war. it also noted Fasel’s involvement with Russia and his comments about the invasion. Fasel served as IIHF president from 1994-2021. He has since taken a job as an adviser to the KHL, the elite Russian hockey league. Fasel criticized the IIHF to state media after his former organization banned Russia and Belarus from upcoming competitions.