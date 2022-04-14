Smaller airlines pursue buyouts to bulk up amid recovery

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Air travel is expected to make close to a full recovery this year, and for airlines looking to take advantage of the rebound, size matters. Fleet size is a key motive for JetBlue’s bid to woo budget carrier Spirit Airlines and break up that company’s deal with rival Frontier. While every airline was hit hard by the pandemic, legacy carriers’ bigger fleets allow them to take greater advantage of the resurgence in demand. JetBlue and Frontier have smaller fleets, which limits their ability to add flights.