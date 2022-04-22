EXPLAINER: Why are Disney and DeSantis feuding in Florida?

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has passed a bill to dissolve a private government controlled by Disney that provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres in the Sunshine State. The proposal has been pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is largely viewed as retribution for Disney’s criticism of a new state law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics have dubbed the measure the “Don’t Say Gay” law, and Disney has said it would support organizations that oppose it. The entertainment giant has not commented publicly on the bill to dissolve the Disney government, which has been in operation for 55 years.