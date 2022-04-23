Hurricanes rally to beat Devils 3-2 in OT, win 3rd straight

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored with 3:21 left in the overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a late two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2. Carolina had tied the game at 2-all on third-period goals by Brady Skjei and Nino Niederreiter in the final five minutes. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves for Carolina in winning his NHL debut. Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier had staked the Devils to a 2-0 lead. Jon Gillies, who was minutes away from his first NHL shutout, made 26 saves for New Jersey in his first start in a month.