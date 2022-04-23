Wannenburg, former Springbok, dies age 41 when car hit in US

HOUSTON (AP) — Pedrie Wannenburg, a former South Africa rugby player, has died after his car was struck by a teenage driver who was fleeing from police outside Houston. He was 41. South Africa Rugby announced Wannenburg’s death and said he “represented his country with aplomb” during his 20 test matches with the Springboks from 2002-07. Wannenburg was pronounced dead after being flown to an area hospital Friday evening, the Harris County sheriff’s office said. His 8-year-old son was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver of the car that struck Wannenburg’s vehicle and two others has been charged with felony murder.