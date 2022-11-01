Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play. Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:07 left. Lawson Crouse also scored on a power play for Arizona, which had lost four of five. Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves. Colin White scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the second period.

