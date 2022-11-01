LaVine has 20 in 4th, Bulls beat Nets in 1st game after Nash

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in Tuesday, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them. Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. He missed all six 3-point attempts. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 for the Bulls, who outscored the Nets 31-19 in the final quarter.

