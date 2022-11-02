Maketa named interim head coach of South Africa cricket team

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Malibongwe Maketa has been named interim head coach of the South Africa cricket team for a three-test tour of Australia starting next month. Maketa will stand in after Mark Boucher steps down as head coach after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. The 42-year-old Maketa is currently the South Africa “A” team coach and head of the national academy. He has been part of the senior team’s coaching group before and was Proteas assistant coach from 2017-19.

