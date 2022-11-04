British conspiracy theorist banned from most of Europe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The government of the Netherlands has banned a British conspiracy theorist from entering most of Europe for two years. Dutch officials cited fears that David Icke’s planned presence at a weekend demonstration in Amsterdam would spark unrest. Justice Minister Dilan Yeṣilgöz-Zegerius told reporterson Friday that freedom of speech and the right to demonstrate were fundamental rights, “but they are not limitless.” Icke is a prominent advocate of the belief that a race of lizard people have taken over the Earth by posing as human leaders. He was kicked off Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. On his website, Icke called the ban an “extraordinary, over-the-top response.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.