Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 6:04 PM

Federal court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

<i>Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>President Joe Biden speaks at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre
AFP via Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
President Joe Biden speaks at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre

By Katie Lobosco, CNN

A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief.

Biden’s program had been accepting applications for student loan relief but no debt had been canceled yet because the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hearing a separate legal challenge, put an administrative hold on the program on October 21.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content