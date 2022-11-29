England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to put both players in the starting lineup for the team’s final Group B match and they responded with all three goals. England will next face Senegal in the round of 16. Wales finished in last place in the group and has been eliminated. Southgate had faced calls to freshen up his team after the 0-0 draw with the United States. He brought in Rashford and Foden into a new look attack and it worked.

