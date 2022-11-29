MLBPA keeps Clark, extends executive director through 2027

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027. The 50-year-old Clark helped broker the players’ current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season. The MLBPA confirmed Clark’s extension on Tuesday. The five-year extension means Clark is now in position to lead the players through their next deal, too. The current labor contract is set to expire after the 2026 season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.