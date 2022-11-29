MLBPA keeps Clark, extends executive director through 2027
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027. The 50-year-old Clark helped broker the players’ current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season. The MLBPA confirmed Clark’s extension on Tuesday. The five-year extension means Clark is now in position to lead the players through their next deal, too. The current labor contract is set to expire after the 2026 season.