Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy

Twitter said it will no longer enforce its longstanding Covid misinformation policy, yet another sign of Elon Musk’s transformation of the social media company he bought a month ago.

In 2020, Twitter developed an extensive set of rules that sought to prohibit “harmful misinformation” about the virus and its vaccines.

Between January 2020 and September 2022, Twitter suspended more than 11,000 accounts for breaking Covid-19 misinformation rules and removed almost 100,000 pieces of content that violated those rules, according to statistics published by Twitter.

Twitter did not appear to formally announce the rule-change. Instead, some Twitter users Monday night spotted a note added to the page on Twitter’s website that outlines its Covid-19 policy.

“Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy,” the note read.

Musk has promised to restore many previously banned Twitter accounts as soon as this week. It is possible that among the restored accounts will be some of the 11,000 banned under Twitter’s former Covid misinformation rules.

