Snow rounds and gusty winds today

Snow showers and gusty winds today with 30+mph gusts. Light and quick valley snows with more areas of accumulating snows for the mountains today. Some slick roads for the winter weather advisory areas to the east of the I-15 and western Wyoming. Be safe and prepare for much colder weather into the evenings as high pressure cruises into dry us up and push out the clouds. We'll elect more sun into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs return to more seasonal averages - mid 40's. Our normal is 49 on this date in Idaho Falls. Chances of snow and rain return for Veteran's Day Monday for the valley and mountains.

