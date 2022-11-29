US-Iran match reflects a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s must-win World Cup match against Iran will be closely watched across the Middle East. The two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and many blame one or both for the region’s woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. Supporters view it as the leader of an “axis of resistance” against what they see as U.S. imperialism, corrupt Arab rulers and Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. Fans in Beirut and Baghdad were divided ahead of Tuesday’s match.

By ALI ABDUL-HASSAN and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

