Pistons run away in 2nd half, embarrass Heat 116-96

MIAMI (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points, Alec Burks added 18 and the Detroit Pistons pulled away in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 116-96. Saddiq Bey scored 14, Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Cory Joseph also scored 11 for the Pistons, who trailed 50-47 at halftime — then outscored Miami 69-46 in the final two quarters. It was Detroit’s biggest margin of victory this season. Tyler Herro led all scorers with a season-high-tying 34 points for Miami, which has dropped three of its last four games.

