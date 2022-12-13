Hook appointed CEO of 2032 Olympic organizing committee

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — American executive Cindy Hook has been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the organizing committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane. The organizing committee announced the appointment after engaging with 50 candidates over six months. Hook was based in Singapore as CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific until June and had previously worked for the international professional services network in the U.S. and in Australia. Hook moved to Sydney in 2009 and lived in Australia for 10 years before moving to Singapore for the Asia-Pacific role.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.