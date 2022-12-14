Deliberations underway in criminal case against WA sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers made their closing arguments Tuesday in the criminal trial of Washington county sheriff, and a jury began deliberating on Wednesday.

Closing arguments painted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer as a “great man” wrongfully accused, and conversely, as a liar whose false claims of death threats “weaponized” a massive police response against a Black newspaper carrier, The Seattle Times reported.

A six-member Pierce County District Court jury is deliberating on whether or not to convict Troyer on false-reporting charges stemming from the 2021 confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer.

Troyer, who is white and has worked for the sheriff’s office for decades in Washington’s second-most populous county, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading report to a public servant.

Throughout his trial, his defense team argued he’s the victim of an anti-police political prosecution and emphasized his long career, family and charity work.

In her closing argument Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Melanie Tratnik, lead prosecutor in the case, urged jurors to look at the evidence.

Tratnik emphasized Troyer’s call to an emergency dispatcher at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2021, during which he said four times that Altheimer was threatening to kill him — only to retract that claim when questioned by Tacoma police, according to an incident report and police trial testimony.

“That statement was a lie. And not just any lie, but a lie that caused over 40 law enforcement officers to rush to the scene to protect Sheriff Troyer,” Tratnik said.

Troyer’s statements to Tacoma police that night were not recorded, with Tacoma Officer Chad Lawless saying he left his camera at a police station in his haste to respond to the “officer needs help call” trigged by Troyer.

Anne Bremner, Troyer’s lead defense attorney, said the sheriff didn’t intend for so many officers to rush to his aid, but he never backtracked from statements about the death threat to Tacoma police, Bremner said.

Altheimer, then 24, was driving on his regular delivery route in Tacoma when Troyer started following him in his personal SUV. The two wound up in a confrontation after Altheimer said he demanded to know if Troyer, who didn’t identify himself, was a police officer and whether he was being followed because he was Black.

Altheimer wasn’t arrested, but was detained by officers and frisked. Body camera footage showed Altheimer frustrated by the large law enforcement response, telling police he had made no threats.

Gov. Jay Inslee directed Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office in April 2021 to investigate. Troyer was charged by the Attorney General’s Office in October 2021.